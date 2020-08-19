FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.17, 5,337 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 981,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at about $932,000. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Regents of The University of California raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 450.0% during the second quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 280,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 229,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 470,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 114,641 shares in the last quarter.

About FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.