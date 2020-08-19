FirmaChain (FCT) Trading 36% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $17.34 million and $6.24 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirmaChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0941 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FirmaChain has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00139506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.01761420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00189868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00135663 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/# . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

FirmaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

