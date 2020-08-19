Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 164,530 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,498,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $738,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.11. 1,957,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,977. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.65.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

