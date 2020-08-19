Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 2,341,377 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 41,127.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,341,377 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of UnitedHealth Group worth $692,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $324.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

