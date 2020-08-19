Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 287,288 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,139,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 287,288 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Facebook worth $939,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,647,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,569,957. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $278.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.34 and its 200-day moving average is $210.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

