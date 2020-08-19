Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $274,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $40.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,558.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,164. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,025.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,496.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,379.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.