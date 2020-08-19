Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,274,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,172 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $470,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 462,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,692,000 after buying an additional 182,048 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 874.2% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 123,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 110,722 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,920,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.19. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

