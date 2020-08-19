Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Billion Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,057 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,151,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $331.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.92. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

