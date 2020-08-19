Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 158,981.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,936,392 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $705,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $283.05. 1,180,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,417. The company has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.08. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.