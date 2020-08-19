Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $321.14 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,211,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,142,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Raytheon Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,485,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,337,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,490,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,719,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,979,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.