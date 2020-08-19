Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 183,830 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,830 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Home Depot worth $1,601,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,868,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.17. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $290.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

