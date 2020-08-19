Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,102,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,367 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $703,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.56. 6,190,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,356,160. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $213.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

