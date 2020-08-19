Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 148,620 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,060,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 148,620 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Oracle worth $721,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,700,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 40,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,997,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,150,871. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $166.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.