Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

FLXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Clayman purchased 10,256 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

FLXN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 18,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,457. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $625.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 174.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

