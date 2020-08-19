Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 67,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,712. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
About Flexpoint Sensor Systems
