Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 67,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,712. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

