Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $13.41 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,402 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,687 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.0% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 46.3% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.08. The company had a trading volume of 177,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,695,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average is $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

