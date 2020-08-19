Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 20,604 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,604 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.3% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,540,798. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

