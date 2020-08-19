Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,915,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,758,394. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

