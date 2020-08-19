Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys New Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,133 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 631,343 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 23,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,934 shares of company stock valued at $733,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

