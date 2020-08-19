Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys New Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 247,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

NYSE GPC traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.56. 504,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

