Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys New Shares in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,314,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,838,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Roper Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.50.

ROP traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $439.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,434. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.17 and its 200 day moving average is $369.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

