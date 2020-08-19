Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys Shares of 86,790 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 86,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,216,000 after buying an additional 2,942,430 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after buying an additional 2,830,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,044,000 after buying an additional 1,040,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after buying an additional 822,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,981,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,013,000 after buying an additional 684,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.38. 3,333,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,124. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.74. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,902 shares of company stock worth $11,279,558 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

