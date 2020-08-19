Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,718,000 after buying an additional 323,223 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $128,901,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,627,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,700,000 after purchasing an additional 275,257 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.34. The company had a trading volume of 730,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,529. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.