Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $663,000 Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

DSI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.64. 75,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,567. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $129.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.33.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

