Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $7.68 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP owned about 0.08% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $135.22. 2,067,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,769. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $146.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.88 and a 200-day moving average of $125.58.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

