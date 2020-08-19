Forbes J M & Co. LLP Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Scotiabank upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

