Forbes J M & Co. LLP Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,715 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 214.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,506,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,734 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,404,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,207,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,741 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,476,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,784,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $78.59. 1,397,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.67 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,066.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,425.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $881,972.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,218.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,787 shares of company stock worth $20,987,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.