Forbes J M & Co. LLP Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 516,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 339,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 229,159 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 198,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,769. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,718,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.87 and its 200 day moving average is $110.39. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.68.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

