Forbes J M & Co. LLP Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 2.3% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $195.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

