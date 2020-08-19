Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 204 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.1% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,900,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.11. 2,638,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,632,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.47. The company has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

