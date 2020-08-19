Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 879 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP owned 0.20% of Hexcel worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Hexcel by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Hexcel by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HXL traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,270. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.15. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

