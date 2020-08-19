Fortuna 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30,504.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. Fortuna has a total market cap of $558,305.39 and approximately $30,504.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fortuna has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, TOPBTC, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00139860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.04 or 0.01750526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00190779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00135648 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fortuna was first traded on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

Fortuna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDAX, IDEX, FCoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

