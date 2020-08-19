Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Chairman Christopher J. Klein Sells 32,744 Shares

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $2,751,478.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher J. Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

On Friday, July 31st, Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $10,289,328.00.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.72. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $86.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.38.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.