Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Position Cut by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,734,485 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 374,700 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.39% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $66,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $13.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. 27,982,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,924,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

