Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €82.95 ($97.58).

FME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of FME traded down €0.44 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €73.02 ($85.91). 362,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a fifty-two week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is €75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

