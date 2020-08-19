Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2020 – Fulgent Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

8/12/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

8/7/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

8/5/2020 – Fulgent Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

7/27/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

7/27/2020 – Fulgent Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/7/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

NASDAQ FLGT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,788. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $949.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.78 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $58,715.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,859.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $55,051.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 603,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,474 shares of company stock worth $254,721. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 599.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 244,499 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 87,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

