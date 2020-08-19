GeoCoin (GEO) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001942 BTC on major exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $724,746.05 and $1,915.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00515861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00047881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,780.19 or 1.00402849 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000850 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

