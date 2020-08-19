Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) Plans Dividend of €0.11

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of €0.11 ($0.13) per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:GLB opened at GBX 9.13 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.82. Glanbia has a 1-year low of GBX 7.45 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.97 ($0.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.