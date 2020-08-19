Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Decreases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.03.

NYSE HD traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,911. The stock has a market cap of $310.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

