Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Decreases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.03.

NYSE HD traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,911. The stock has a market cap of $310.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

