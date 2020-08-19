Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 91 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 3.0% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $132.00. 544,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,993. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day moving average is $122.17. The company has a market cap of $384.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

