Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 1,463 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,781 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 382,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,407 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $43,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 255,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 191,626 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.85. The company had a trading volume of 202,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,183. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average is $99.25. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

