GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Trading Up 24.7%

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) shares were up 24.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $22.02, approximately 45,529,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,842% from the average daily volume of 1,154,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRWG shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 120,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $878,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 11,724 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $80,074.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,474 shares of company stock worth $3,328,512.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 7.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 252,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,141 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

