H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

H & R Block has raised its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get H & R Block alerts:

NYSE HRB traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,291. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,498.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. H & R Block has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H & R Block will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

HRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barrington Research started coverage on H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. H & R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.