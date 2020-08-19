Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.32. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 20,396 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,361,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,135.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

