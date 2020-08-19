Hansberger Growth Investors LP Sells 6,099 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Hansberger Growth Investors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. Southern Copper makes up about 3.0% of Hansberger Growth Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hansberger Growth Investors LP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,917,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,311,000 after purchasing an additional 215,432 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,250,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 43,676 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,222,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 121,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 744,818 shares in the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,531.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,810. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper Corp has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

