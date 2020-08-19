Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Position Lifted by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 892,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,313 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROAM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

