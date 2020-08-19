Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF comprises about 2.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMOP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 49,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $622,000.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.63. 12,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $44.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.