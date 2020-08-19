Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

HVT.A traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 153. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $373.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $21.25.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.43 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

