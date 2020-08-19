HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188,156 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,814 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 1.4% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.12% of HDFC Bank worth $99,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of HDB traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,979. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

