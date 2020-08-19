Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Update

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,070,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 26,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. 503,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,474,434. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

HL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

In related news, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $450,750.00. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $208,600.00. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,643,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 265.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 27.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,264,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

